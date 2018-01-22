January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

True Life Christian Church is hosting a groundbreaking celebration on Sunday, January 21st from 11:45am – 1:30pm.

Join the celebration as we gather at the location for our NEW church property! We will be breaking ground at 15117 Eastwood Road. We would love to share our excitement for our new community building coming to the area but inviting you to come and join our balloon launch!

The church has been raising money to build this new building for several years. The goal is to connect our community through outreach and activities.

This groundbreaking celebration will be the first step in welcoming the community onto our new property!

“The leadership at True Life Christian Church has envisioned this day since the beginning of the church,” said Kris LaGrange, lead pastor at TLC. “It is exciting to see this day arrive.

We are looking forward to serving the community in the years to come. Our hope is that this new building will be able to help us do just that.”

For more information about our groundbreaking event, please visit www.truelifecc.com or call the main office at 937-444-3800.

True Life Christian Church is an independent, non-denominational Christian church.

We are united in our core, essential beliefs of Christianity and accept and embrace our differences in non-essential beliefs.