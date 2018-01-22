January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Thomas Edward Glasgow, age 70, a lifelong resident of Bethel, Ohio died peacefully at his home in Port Orange, Florida on Wednesday December 27, 2017.

Tom was a proud disabled Vietnam Veteran and retired builder. He was a 33-year member of Bethel Masonic Lodge F&AM #61. Tom was an avid sportsman.

He was born July 25, 1947 in Bethel Ohio, the son of Barbara Ann Glasgow and Charles Vincent Collins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Loren and Pearl Glasgow, one daughter Roni Jean Taylor and one grandson, William “Will” Davison.

Mr. Glasgow is survived by two daughters – Tonya Taylor Forsyth, of Waurika, Oklahoma and Tiffany Glasgow Martorella of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, three step-sons James M. Williams, J. Mark Williams, Jason M.Williams and one step-daughter Jinger M. Williams. He is survived by 12 grandchildren. Tom was a very proud and loving father, step-father, and grandfather.

He was anxious to meet his newest grandchild, namesake, Luciano Thomas Martorella, born hours following his death.

Masonic and Full Military Honors Ceremony and Celebration of Life are yet to be determined.

Tom will be buried at the South Florida Veterans National Cemetery in Lake Worth Florida.