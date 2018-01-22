January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Submitted by:

Shea Marie Madigan

Williamsburg

There is a phantom in my brain.

He is driving me insane.

He haunts me,

With the sound of a foot tapping.

There is a hellhound in my head.

That tells me to stay in bed.

It interrogates me,

With the whispers of bodies,

In each and every room.

It won’t stop.

Until my heart turns to lead.

There is a menace in my mind,

Who pushes everything to the side.

The wall next to my bed,

Is filled with

crude comments and wasted talents.

There is a ghost in my skull.

Who likes to remind me,

of all that I’ve lost.

They never tell you

that growing up

comes at such a high cost.

There is a girl with dreams

and a big imagination.

There is a girl whose childhood innocence and optimism

have left the station.

But both of those girls

are me.

There are always two sides

to every story.