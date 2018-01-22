January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Gary Murphy of Eastgate Ohio passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the age of 69. He was born October 27, 1948 to the late Mary Francis Burchfield and James Murphy.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Marsha Murphy, his adoring children Tonya (Linden) Gifford, Joshua (Lauren Kaplan) Murphy, and James (Candace Huser) Murphy, his cherished grandchildren Gage and Zander Gifford, Brad McCall, Tenderly Beckelhymer, Thomas Reed, Ashlynn Huser, and two caring brothers Michael Murphy and Tim (Teri) Murphy.

In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by his Step-Father Frank Burchfield.

Gary was a member of the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God, he loved his family and loved his church. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation was held at Bethel Pentecostal Church of God located at 2738 St Rt 125, Bethel Ohio 45106 on Monday, January 15, 2018 beginning at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Services were held at the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until time of service.

Interment will be at Mt. Orab Cemetery following services.

Memorial donations can be made to the Bethel Pentecostal Church of God.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.