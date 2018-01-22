January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Jan. 9, 2018, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Central Joint Fire – EMS District responded to a reported structure fire located at 378 Seneca Drive in Batavia Township (Greenbriar Mobile Home Park). Upon arrival, the department confirmed heavy fire inside the structure coming through the front windows. The fire was located and extinguished within 15 minutes. Units remained on scene another 5 hours to overhaul, investigate, and assist the elderly resident.

The structure is partially intact, however, smoke and heat damage will be the basis for a total loss. An estimated $50,000 worth of damage to the structure and contents have been listed on the incident report. The resident was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

Central Joint Fire – EMS was assisted by Williamsburg Fire & EMS, Clermont County Fire Investigation Team and the Red Cross to assist the resident. A total of 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the area of origin was in the kitchen near the stove. The fire was initially reported by a tow truck driver passing by the residence. When he called 911, the fire had already broken through to the outside of the structure.

If any further information is needed, please contact Chief Kevin L. Riley at 513-732-3876×101.