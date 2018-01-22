January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly announces the opening of Nominations for the 2018 Salute to Leaders Awards.

This awards program honors unsung volunteers and leaders throughout Clermont County.

Nominations for the annual Salute to Leaders event are due by February 15, 2018. Nominations can be made at www.clermontchamber.com/award-nominations.

Salute to Leaders is a project of the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce Foundation and is supported by Park National Bank, American Modern Insurance Group, Lykins Energy Solutions, Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, Union Township, Siemens PLM Software, Brixey & Meyer, The Lyon Group and the Clermont Sun to honor outstanding citizens and groups in Clermont County.

“These community-minded partners stepped up to recognize the ‘difference makers’ in our county,” said chamber president Matt Van Sant. “The event would not be possible without them.”

Since 1988 the Salute to Leaders has honored volunteers and leaders in the fields of community service, education, environmental, health care, human services, leadership, military, parks/recreation, rural interests, safety and justice who live or work in Clermont County.

The Honorees will be presented on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $600 for a sponsored table of eight (8), available online at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.

Founded in 1969, the Clermont Chamber of Commerce is an association of over 700 businesses working together to make the Clermont County area the preferred place to locate, operate and grow a successful company. The Chamber’s key initiatives are advocacy, economic growth and member/investor benefits.

Find us at clermontchamber.com.

The President of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce is Matthew D. Van Sant, and the Chairman of the Board is David Gooch, President of Park National Bank.