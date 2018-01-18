January 18th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

­­­By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Two of the top-10 teams in the Cincinnati Enquirer Coaches’ Poll took to the mat at West Clermont High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The West Clermont Wolves, who entered the dual ninth overall, welcomed the Western Brown Broncos, who clocked in at number five.

The Wolves started strong, but Western Brown proved to be too tough to tame in a dominating 64-12 victory.

The first match of the dual came at the 106 pound class, where West Clermont’s Ryan Walker picked up a victory by defeating Western Brown’s Owen Bingamon 7-0.

Western Brown quickly took the lead, thanks to two-time state placer Brandon Lucas. Lucas won his match in the 113-pound class by pinning West Clermont’s Dylan Rowland in 1:11.

The Broncos won again in the 120-pound class, with Jed Marlow pinning Luigi Lattero in 57 seconds.

Ezra Marlow then won his match via tech fall (18-3) against Landon Hatley, followed by Tanner Donathan pinning Chase Henderson in 3:20 to win the 132-pound match.

In the 138-pound class, Seth Taylor defeated Nick Sutter via tech fall (16-0) and Jordan Hamblin won his match in the 145-pound class by pinning Noah McCune in 2:54.

In the 152-pound class, Western Brown’s Derek Spears kept the Bronco winning streak alive by pinning Brandon Imhoff in 3:20.

Mitch Mentzel snapped that streak for West Clermont, pinning Kennedy Sizemore at the 3:20 mark to win the Wolves six points.

Western Brown responded to Mentzels’ win by winning two more matches. Dylan Mosher pined David Jones in 3:21, and Eric Altman pinned Noah Mirick in 3:06.

West Clermont’s Joe Wahl picked up the school’s final win by defeating Davey Stamper 9-3. Western Brown’s Justin Noble (pin, 2:39) and Seth Jermer ended the dual by pinning West Clermont’s Will Young.

These two teams could meet one more time this season. Western Brown will host West Clermont, along with Milford, Anderson, Little Miami, Sycamore, Turpin, and Withrow for the sub-regional wrestling tournament.

Other local teams are also hosting sub-regionals. Goshen will host New Richmond, Norwood and Taylor in Division II.

In Division III, Clermont Northeastern hosts Aiken, Hillcrest, North College Hill, and Summit Country Day. Williamsburg hosts Bethel-Tate, the defending regional champions, along with Deer Park, Madeira and Reading.

The state dual team tournament begins with the sub-regionals on Wednesday, Jan. 24.