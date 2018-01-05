January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Spencer Singler, 80, formerly of Bethel, Ohio passed peacefully at his residence in Sebring, Florida on December 13.

He was reunited at Heaven’s gates with his late wife, Darlene “Dolly” Singler.

Spencer was born November 7, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late George and Beatrice Singler.

He spent many of his years as the owner of Bethel Tire.

He is survived by three sons, Todd Singler of Mount Orab, Ohio; Tim (Lisa) Singler of Georgetown, Ohio; and Ty Singler of Sebring, Florida. Grandchildren Natasha Rose, Kasie (Matt) Rector, Zachary Singler, and Amber (Brandon) Noel. Great grandchildren Shelby, Griffin, Carter, Kate, and Knox.

He is also survived by devoted companion of 21 years, Lynda Andrews, and canine buddy, Moses.

At his request, no services will be held.