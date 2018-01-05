January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Peoples Bank Foundation, a non-profit corporation formed to make donations in Peoples Bank market areas, announced it has donated a total of $46,000 to regional United Way offices throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

“The Peoples Bank Foundation is committed to supporting the United Way in our market areas through donations and volunteerism. Our contributions stay in the local communities we serve,” stated Staci Matheney, Chairman and President, Peoples Bank Foundation. “This year’s grant of $46,000 to the United Way, a trusted organization providing measureable and lasting results, will help improve the lives of people throughout our communities in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky,” added Matheney.

The mission of the United Way is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for all with a focus on education, income and health—the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

More than 125 years ago, the diverse community leaders who founded United Way crossed cultural, religious and economic boundaries to make a difference through collective action.

The Peoples Bank Foundation has contributed to more than 20 United Way organizations throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky in 2017.

Peoples Bank Foundation contributions focus on charitable giving in four major areas: community investment and economic development, youth and education, human services programs that improve the social needs of low- to moderate-income communities and individuals, and arts and culture. Organizations receiving foundation grants must meet those requirements and serve the markets where Peoples Bank currently has offices.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.6 billion in assets, 74 locations, including 65 full-service bank branches and 72 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies.

Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com