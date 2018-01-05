January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Nick Kelly has taken office as Pierce Township’s new Trustee, replacing Bob Pautke.

Pautke did not seek reelection in November.

Kelly lives in the Stillmeadow area of Pierce Township with his wife, Laura, and son, Owen. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Northern Kentucky University and has worked in operations management in a leadership position for a Fortune 500 company.

Involved in small business from an early age, Kelly currently operates a family business.

“I am very honored to have been elected as one of your next Trustees,” Kelly said.

He added, “I look forward to representing and working for the great people of Pierce Township!”

Nick can be reached via email at nkelly@piercetownship.org.

Bonnie Bachelor, Trustee since 2000, was reelected in November and has begun another four-year term.