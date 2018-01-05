January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Village of Batavia, Ohio, has anew mailing and office address. The new address is:

Village of Batavia

65 N Second St.

Batavia, Ohio 45103

Please direct any mail to the new address. The U.S. Postal Service does not forward mail reliably or gladly. The former address is:

389 E. Main St.

Batavia, Ohio 45103

Mail sent to the Main Street address arrives late or not at all.