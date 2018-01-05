New mailing address
January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
The Village of Batavia, Ohio, has anew mailing and office address. The new address is:
Village of Batavia
65 N Second St.
Batavia, Ohio 45103
Please direct any mail to the new address. The U.S. Postal Service does not forward mail reliably or gladly. The former address is:
389 E. Main St.
Batavia, Ohio 45103
Mail sent to the Main Street address arrives late or not at all.
Joey Lissard: I am trying to locate Charles Joseph Smith. I am his cousin. Please fo...
william Bertolette: Hello, would you be able to tell me the correct petition to repeal a m...
Judy Peters: I am the manager at the Advance America in Amelia, Ohio. We are intere...
Tyler G: Fact, Aaron Gasper is Clermont County Sheriff Tim "AJ" Rhodenberg and ...
J: Nice story. You need to check your spelling....