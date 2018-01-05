January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS) has accepted a gift/donation of an historical painting into its art collection. An original oil painting by Enno Meyer (1874-1947) titled “War Dogs” was presented to GMAHS on Sunday, December 17, 2017 by Bob Siegfried, a local resident and distant relative by marriage to Enno Meyer.

Enno Meyer was born in Cincinnati, Ohio; and, along with his wife, Marie (Bricker), lived in Miami Township, Milford, Ohio on a beautiful estate known as Pine Lawns – now the site of Clermont Nursing Home. Both Meyer and his wife are buried in Milford’s Greenlawn Cemetery.

By profession, Meyer was a photographer, painter, sculptor, etcher and illustrator; and he studied at the Cincinnati Art Academy with well-known Cincinnati artist, Frank Duveneck. He is recognized for his works depicting Indians as well as exotic animals that were part of the Cincinnati Zoo in 1895-96. Meyer was also a dog breeder, and his passion and experience in this field led him to serve as a judge for the Westminster Kennel Dog Show, which has been held in New York City annually since 1877. He wrote and illustrated standards on several dog breeds including the magnificent German shepherd dogs depicted in the “War Dogs” painting.

“The Historical Society is honored to receive this significant work of art,” commented Donna Amann, administrator, Greater Milford Area Historical Society. “Many people who visit Promont are particularly interested in the Society’s art collection, and we are pleased to expand the offering with this gift. Plans are to have the painting professionally cleaned and reframed before displaying it among other items in the Society’s Veteran-oriented collection.”

For more information on the Greater Milford Area Historical Society and Promont or how to contact the Society, please visit www.MilfordHistory.net or follow GMAHS on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MilfordHistoricalSociety.

About Greater Milford Area Historical Society

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, Inc. (a 501c3, non-profit) was founded in 1967 with the purpose of emphasizing the history of Milford. A small historic museum was started at 114 Main Street. In 1983, the Society relocated to its present location, Promont, located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Promont was the home of John M. Pattison, 43rd Governor of Ohio and the only governor from Clermont County. In addition to improvements to the Museum, the Society has expanded its historical programs and collaborative initiatives in the community; and, also broadened its scope to include Miami Township. The GMAHS is especially proud of its Partners-in-Education programs in the Milford schools, an award winning effort of the Society’s volunteers; the project to record oral histories of local residents; genealogy services; and, its annual Art Affaire, Milford’s premier art and fine craft show. For more information, please visit www.milfordhistory.net or follow GMAHS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/milfordohiohistoricalsociety.