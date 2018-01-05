January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Helen Rose Nelson age 71 of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Christ Hospital of Cincinnati. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Elliott, and son-in-law, Brian Oliver.

Helen is survived by her step-mother Ruth Elliott, two children, Shauna Oliver and Kenneth (Mary) Nelson, three brothers, Zane Elliott, Curtis (Aurora) Elliott, and Rick (Patsy) Newberry, two sisters, Mia (Steve) Supe and Renae Smith, and eight grandchildren, Molly, Tristen, Kadence, Aly, Keyle, Brayden, Zayden, and Aubriauna.

Born September 22, 1946, Helen grew up loving books and was rarely seen without one.

She had a long management career at Frisch’s where she befriended and inspired many.

In her later years she enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino but more than anything she loved being at her beautiful home spending quality time with family.

Although she struggled with many serious illnesses for some time, she always thought of others, sending gifts to other patients and ordering treats for hospital staff. She was a selfless woman that never knew a stranger.

Friends and family are invited to join the family at Helen’s beloved home, 6264 Fair Ridge Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018, to celebrate Helen’s life.

In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted for numerous expenses surrounding this tragic loss via https://www.gofundme.com/helens-memorial-fund.