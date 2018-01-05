January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Yemili Espinosa-Ley, a 5th grade student at Spaulding Elementary School has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Goshen Lions Club. Espinosa-Ley’s poster was among more than thousands of entries submitted worldwide in the 30th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The poster was selected by members of the Goshen Lions Club for its originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of the contest theme, “The Future of Peace.”

The judging was held on October 23rd at the Lions Club monthly meeting.

Goshen Lions Club President Andy Evans said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at Goshen Schools.

“All of the finalists’ entries were outstanding and reflective of the theme of the contest. It was extremely difficult to select a winner. We are proud to be able to offer this opportunity for students to not only showcase their talents but to reflect on the discussion of peace.”

“There are several rounds of competition beyond this round and competition will be fierce.” Evans said.

Locally, Espinosa-Ley and five other students were honored for their participation by the Goshen Lions Club. The Goshen Middle School winner and district runner-up was Giselle Espinosa-Ley. Other runners-up in the district were Allie Harville, Maddie Latham, Avery Kamm, and Savannah Combs.

View international grand prize and merit award winners at www.lionsclub.org. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in 208 countries and geographic areas.

In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the organization has made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world.