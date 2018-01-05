January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

2017 Goshen Grad named to Dean’s List in first semester as a cadet. Connor Thomas graduated Goshen H.S. with a 4.08 GPA and has carried his work ethic to Charleston, South Carolina and to the notoriously rigorous military science university known as The Citadel.

At Goshen, Connor was an academic all-conference athlete eight times and a high honors honor roll student in each of his four years as a warrior.

Connor was a conference champion and district champion track & field athlete and high school football all-american on the gridiron.

Connor is also the CEO of The My GI Foundation www.mygivets.com and has four years of service under his belt as a top 40 under 40 CEO. Thomas is studying Government & International Affairs from the school of Political Science. Since he brought 22 credits with him from AP courses, Thomas plans a second major TBA. Connor is a national ROTC scholarship winner, Citadel scholarship winner, and Vietnam Veterans of America scholarship winner.