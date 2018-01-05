January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Gold Star Chili located at 85 Rivers Edge Drive reopened on Wednesday, December 13th after being closed for several weeks for a complete remodel of the interior and exterior of the restaurant building. The remodeled restaurant features Gold Star Chili’s new restaurant design that melds the Cincinnati chili parlor experience into a comfortable, contemporary environment.

“We have enjoyed being a part of the Milford community for over 15 years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to introduce our new restaurant design and an updated menu at this location,” said Dave Mayerik, VP of Operations for Gold Star Chili.

Gold Star Chili’s menu features traditional Cincinnati chili parlor classics – Cheese Coneys, 3-Ways and Chili Cheese Fries – created with Gold Star Chili’s family chili recipe made with our secret blend of 13 spices. New to the menu at the Rivers Edge location is:

Fresh, grilled burgers prepared from 100% American beef. The burgers are seasoned with a unique burger spice mix and finished off with Gold Star’s secret “Heavenly” sauce, a nod back to the company’s roots as Hamburger Heaven.

Hand-tossed entrée salads created to order with fresh mixed greens and tasty, topping combinations; including the Harvest Chicken Salad, BBQ Chicken Salad, and the Gold Star Chili Salad.

Specialty fries selections including classic Chili Cheese Fries, new Super Loaded Bacon Chili Cheese Fries and Garlic Parmesan Fries with a housemade garlic aioli.

100% real ice cream milk shakes in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and special flavors including Cookies & Cream. All hand-blended and topped with fresh whipped cream.

ABOUT GOLD STAR CHILI

Gold Star Chili is The Flavor of Cincinnati. We fuel good times with great flavors and a warm heart. In 1965, our founders, Frank, Charlie, Dave and Basheer Daoud, recent immigrants to the U.S., pooled their resources to purchase a restaurant called Hamburger Heaven in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Along with the restaurant came a recipe for Cincinnati-style Chili that proved to be the most popular item on their menu. Not long after starting to run the business, the brothers realized they had an opportunity to create a new restaurant based on the chili itself and after much tinkering with the recipe, they did just that and the Gold Star Chili brand was born.

Gold Star Chili now has 87 locations located throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. For more information, please visit www.goldstarchili.com