Donations collected for the needy in Bethel
On December 2nd Archie Lee Boyce Post 406 American Legion held their -annual Christmas street detail to collect donations from passing motorists at the intersection of SR 125 at Angel Drive in Bethel.
Along with donations from local businesses and private individuals, further donations were collected.
That money was used to buy toys for over 120 children and feed Christmas Dinner to over 65 needy families in the Bethel area.
Each family’s Christmas Dinner included several perishable items: whole ham, milk, bread, flour, eggs, etc., and lots of donated canned goods collected at all the Bethel Schools and Bethel Community Savings Bank.
Richard Vanderpool
Sgt. At Arms of Archie Lee Boyce Post 406 Bethel, Ohio American Legion.
