Dean’s list
January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
Ohio Dominican University (ODU) has named the following student(s) to its Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List. Students are grouped according to their ZIP code.
Clermont County
45103
Bailey Miller
45150
Abby Swensen
45157
Ashley Gray
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution.
