January 5th, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Ohio Dominican University (ODU) has named the following student(s) to its Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List. Students are grouped according to their ZIP code.

Clermont County

45103

Bailey Miller

45150

Abby Swensen

45157

Ashley Gray

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution.