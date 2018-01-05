Dean’s list

Ohio Dominican University (ODU) has named the following student(s) to its Fall Semester 2017 Dean’s List. Students are grouped according to their ZIP code.

Clermont County

45103
Bailey Miller

45150
Abby Swensen

45157
Ashley Gray

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution.

