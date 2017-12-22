December 22nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Relay for Life fundraising team Southern State Cancer Crusaders is collecting items for the creation of Kare Kits care packages to be given to patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

The local team recently received a donation of care items from the Alpha Chi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for outstanding women educators.

The DKG donation was organized by members Becky Storer and Joy Gilmore.

Southern State Cancer Crusaders is accepting the following new items: water bottles, snacks, gum/candy, lip balm, lotion, magazines, novels, sketch pads, journals, activity books, thank-you cards, writing utensils, headbands, hats, bandanas, socks, playing cards, travel games, stuffed animals, small toys, dolls, children’s books, and more. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Those interested in donating to the project, or in requesting a Kare Kits care package, please visit:

www.sscc.edu/students/events/relay-for-life.shtml for more information.