Editor’s Note: This article originally was printed in The Clermont Sun on page A8 with the correct headline and photo, but the wrong story. In trying to correct the error, The Sun made the same mistake again in the Sunday Sun on page 2. The Sun apologizes for the errors and reprints the correct one here.

U.S. Air Force Airman Trey M. Krista graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Krista is the son of Jennifer Krista of Batavia, Ohio. He is also the brother of Courtney Krista.

Krista is a 2017 graduate of Glen Este High School, Cincinnati, Ohio.