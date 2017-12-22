December 22nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Goldwing Road Riders Association Chapter E-2 of the Eastside of Cincinnati, presented a donation to Major Knickerbacker of the Salvation Army on December 14th.

The event was organized by Bill and Kathy Martin, who is the Public Relations Coordinators for Chapter E-2.

The Goldwing Road Riders Association has Chapters all over the world and all bike riders are welcome to join.

Chapter E-2 (cincye2.org) meet the first Thursday of each month at the New England Retirement facility, located on Beechmont Ave. at 7:30 p.m.