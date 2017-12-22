December 22nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Elbert Dickerson Sr., 89, of Batavia, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his residence. He was born October 5, 1928 in Adair County, KY, son of the late Charles Elmer and Grace Sapp Dickerson.

Elbert was an outdoors man through and through. He loved to hunt, fish and trap. He was also an artist with his stonework.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Ted) Nichols, Tom Dickerson, Patricia Keilholz, Richard (Brenda) Dickerson, Dan (Carol) Dickerson, Tony Dickerson, Bill Dickerson, David Dickerson and Theresa Bohem; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers and sisters; lots of nieces and nephews and his good friends, Charlie and Millie Engle, Mer and Cookie Swinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Elbert Dickerson Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Michael, Crystal and Jody Dickerson, John Harris and 3 siblings, Fred and Charles Dickerson and Laura Monday.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford.

