Business and educational leaders from Clermont County and across the tri-state met with Great Oaks/Batavia High School Legal Management students recently for a round of “speed mentoring.”

The students spent six minutes discussing their future goals and plans with an individual; every six minutes, they got up started the process again with another person. Sixty-eight students met with thirty-six mentors throughout the morning.

“The speed mentoring process gives students a chance to practice meeting potential employers and colleagues,” said Legal Management instructor Angie Kovacs. “They also get instant feedback and advice from a variety of people.”

Participants included local CEOs, law enforcement, entrepreneurs, college representatives, the military and superintendents. Survey comments after the event complimented the students’ preparation, communication skills, and confidence. Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy said,

“This is a great opportunity for business leaders and young people to interact in a structured but relaxed environment. I found each student I spoke with to be open-minded and willing to engage me in dialogue.”

Jeff Weir, superintendent of the Clermont County Education Service Center agreed.

“Almost all had clearly invested significant time considering their future goals and what is necessary to attain them. Kudos for fostering this degree of deliberation in kids about developing a strong vision for themselves.”

Students said that they appreciated the advice they received.

Junior Cole Smith said “I liked having the opportunity to speak to professionals of different fields, and to get their opinions on what I should do to secure a good future for myself.”

Both students and professionals said they would benefit from even more time to talk, and in fact several opportunities arose from the event.

One participant, Kelley Snider of Express Employment Professionals, offered to meet with seniors, and J.R. Roush followed up with a Southern State Community College grant for a career readiness course for students.

Dr. Roush’s thoughts on the day highlight that it was a positive experience for both the students and the mentors.

“I was encouraged, motivated, rejuvenated and my faith was confirmed in our future.

Roush continued, “Thank you for allowing me to learn with and from your students. Awesome is often overused, but the students I met today were in fact AWESOME!”

The Legal Management program is a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses offered in partnership with Batavia High School.