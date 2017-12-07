December 7th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

A quartet of local wrestling teams made their 2017-2018 debut at the Bob Guy Invitational, held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Williamsburg High School.

Along with the hosting Wildcats, Batavia, Bethel-Tate and CNE elected to participate in the opening-weekend event along with Badin, Loveland and McNicholas.

Loveland won the team title with 273.5 points. Badin placed second with 173, and Williamsburg finished third with 159. CNE (140) and Batavia (113) rounded out the top five.

Only two wrestlers competed at the 106-pound level. Loveland’s Samantha Caballero pinned Williamsburg’s Ridgeway miller in 1;25 to win the title in that weight class.

In the 113 pound class, CNE’s Shawna Ross split her four matches to place third. Badin’s Joseph Tri-Rudolf placed second, with Loveland’s Michael Soupene in first at 4-0, all via pin.

Locals dominated the 120-pound class. Batavia’s Bryan Sauter took first place with a 3-0 mark, all first-period pins. Seth Teaney placed second for CNE, with Bethel-Tate’Alex Whittington in third.

Loveland’s Caelan Quigley won all five of his matches in the 126-pound class. Williamsburg’s Stephanie Abrams placed fifth.

In the 132-pound class, Williamsburg’s Ezra Wallace defeated CNE’s Sam Patterson in a 13-1 major decision to win the title. Patterson finished 2-1 in the pool for second place.

The 138-pound pool came down to tiebreakers after Batavia’s Elijah Waters and Badin’s Ethan Hurst both finished 4-1. Hurst earned the first-place slot via the second tiebreaker, his head-to-head win over Waters via pin in 2:25. The third place slot also came down to a tiebreaker, with Loveland’s Kobi Milam defeating Badin’s Kane Schmidt thanks to a 9-6 decision.

In the 145-pound class, Loveland’s Kian Palmer swept all four matches to face CNE’s Tyler Conley, who won his three pool matches. Palmer pinned Conley in the first period to place first. McNicholas’ Thomas Moore placed third by pinning Williamsburg’s Joseph Bechtol, and Batavia’s Brennan Bruner drew a fifth-place spot after a pin by Badin’s Cameron Lapthorn.

At the 152-pound class, Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker pinned his way to a 4-0 mark in pool play and a match against Loveland’s Jarod Mendoza. Lefker pinned Mendoza in 1:05 to win the title. Bethel-Tate’s Yogi Owens placed fourth, finishing 3-1 in pool play before a pin by Loveland’s Ian Scheeler in the third-place match. Batavia’s Tyler Draise was pinned by McNicholas’ Rob Mraz in the fifth-place match.

In the 160-pound division, Loveland’s Kaid Milam rolled to a 4-0 record. Bethel-Tate’s Matt Hall placed second at 3-1, his only loss coming to Milam via default. Teammate Connor Glenn placed third, with Batavia’s Evan Mosley in fourth.

In the 170-pound class, Loveland’s Ian Knabe pinned CNE’s Luke Rayburn in 4:42 to win the pool. Rayburn placed second, one spot ahead of teammate David Pride. Williamsburg’s Andrew Hatter placed fourth.

Bethel-Tate’s Owen Holtke won the 182-pound class, finishing 5-0 in pool play.

The 195-pound class came down to a match between McNicholas’ Jackson Gear and Batavia’s Daniel Greiner. Gear defeated Griener 8-1 for the title. CNE’s Hunter Vires placed fourth, with Williamsburg’s Isaac Robinson in fifth.

The 220-pound class was split into two pools. Williamsburg’s Gavin Barnhart won the first pool, with Loveland’s Brendan Hogan in second. Badin’s Kyle Rosteutscher placed first in Pool B with Williamsburg’s Ivan Wallace in second.

In bracket play, Wallace fell to Barnhart via pin and Hogan defeated Barnhart 20-16 in the title match. Wallace placed fourth.

Finally, the 285 pound weight class had just one match. Williamsburg’s Brian Stears pinned Loveland’s Isaiah Adkins in 10 seconds.