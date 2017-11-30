November 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Yvonne King Haight passed away surrounded by her family on November 15, 2017 at the age of 82.

She was the loving wife of Willis Haight (deceased) and Lonnie Epperson. She was the loving mother of Michael (Stephanie) W. Haight and Mark (Pam) D. Haight and was the proud grandmother of Alicia M. Haight (deceased) and Nicole R. (Kyle Mitchell) Haight, Devvin Haight, Dillon Haight, and Ethan Haight and great grandchildren Alexander Haight, Trinity Haight and Rory Haight. She will also be deeply missed by her sister and brother-in-law Jackie and Dave Kohake and her nephew Greg Kohake (deceased), niece Kim (Troy) McBeath and great nieces, Brittany (Joe) Mattingly , Tiffany (Nick) Scott and Courtney McBeath. Brother and sister-in-law David(deceased) and Lulu King Sr., niece Paula King, great nephew Brandon King, great niece Morgan King, nephew Dave (Sue) King II, great nephew Davey (Stephanie) King III.

Please take to time to read and reflect on this obituary….no wait…. don’t take too much time to read because, “There is a lot of work to do”!

These are the words that were spoken many, many times by the Late Yvonne King Haight.

Yvonne was blessed with being born in the financially challenged area of Flat Rock, Kentucky. Born poor is a blessing?

What did you say? Please let me explain, this meager start is what inspired Yvonne to work hard, very hard to achieve her dreams.

Starting life in a poor rural surrounding with your Dad, Lester King working as a Coal Miner, and Mom Margret Candler King, at home raising kids, always had Mom wondering if the Coal Miner’s Daughter Movie was made about her.

The resemblance to Loretta Lynn’s story was not as a singer (she did Love Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline songs) but as a fashion model with the Cincinnati Vogue Agency.

The Male dominated world of Modeling in the 1950’s had a profound influence on her young adult life teaching her that being blessed with good looks was truly a blessing, but Modeling was not the path she wanted to take in life. If a woman was going to make an impact, she was going to “buckle down “and do it her way.

I think she missed an opportunity not trademarking that phase, as trust me, she used it many, many times.

Knowing that life is not lived alone, Yvonne was out at a local Drag Racing event with friends when a young racer asked to borrow a part off Yvonne’s car to make the next race (he claimed his car was broken, it really wasn’t) he was Willis C. Haight and Will’s little lie turned into a 47 year marriage until Will’s death from Cancer at age 67 in 2001.

Yvonne’s passion for care of her children and drive for success lead her to the business model of “stay at home Mom with children, invite other children to home for learning and fun, charge parents $5 a week”. Brilliant! Yvonne opened the first licensed Nursery/Daycare in Clermont County in 1970.

You will have to join us on 12/2/17 for the rest of Yvonne’s colorful adventures), but below we touch on her many achievements which you have our permission to read out loud as it is evident that this woman made a difference in many people’s lives, both family and friends in the Milford community she call called home in Clermont County, Ohio.

First Licensed Nursery/Day Care in Clermont County Haight’s Playschool, State Registered EMT, First Woman as EMT in Christ Hospital’s Dr.Copter, Crew Chief Milford/Miami Township Life Squad, Advanced EMT Instructor,;

Volunteering at Local Hospitals Emergency Rooms, Director/President Milford/Miami Life Squad, Licensed Realtor/Broker owning Yvonne Haight Realtors, Director Clermont County Board of Realtors;

First Chairwoman Frontier Days, Grand Marshall Frontier Days Parade, First Woman Director and President Clermont County Agricultural Society;

Clermont County Broker of the year, Salesperson of the Year, Clermont County Woman of Year, Cincinnati Realtor of the Year, Kentucky Colonial, Milford City Council, Milford City Mayor;

President Clermont County Fair Board, Grand Marshall Clermont County Parade;

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother , there is much more, but we will stop there.

Remember, “There is a lot of work to do.”

Writing an obituary for someone that lived life to the fullest for 82 years that is filled with memories, stories, achievements, passion, tragedy, tears, friends/ family and capture the spirit of a person, while a true honor, is not a simple task.

But in short and above all, and I mean “stay out of her way” above all, Family, Friends and dedication to both is what made Yvonne Haight a woman of Distinction.

Please join Family and Friends for a celebration of Life, memories, lessons taught and the rest of the story of Yvonne King Haight at Milford First United Methodist Church, 541 Main St, Milford, OH 45150 on December 2, 2017 from 10-12pm with service immediately following at 12pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242