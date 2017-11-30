November 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Nicholas Anthony Arthur, age 32 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, November 20, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Kentucky from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He owned and operated his own pool maintenance business, was a United States Navy veteran, Life Scout and DeMolay. Nicholas was born January 26, 1985 in Fremont, Ohio the son of Brian and Rebecca (Hoffert) Mouch of Williamsburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather - Merrill Arthur.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Arthur is survived by one son – Jayden Clemons of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers – Peter Butscher of Fremont, Ohio, Dennis Butscher and wife Patricia of Goshen, Ohio and Alexander Arthur of Cummings, Georgia; one sister – Jessica Housh and husband Andrew of Owensville, Ohio; paternal grandmother – Joann Bauer of Cocoa Beach, Florida; maternal grandfather – Robert Hoffert of Clyde, Ohio; maternal grandmother – Pleades Sloan of Williamsburg, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

