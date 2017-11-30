Laurain Coomer

Laurain Coomer passed away on October 24, 2017 leaving her boyfriend Jim Hodge who loved her very much.
Laurain also leaves behind Jim’s 3 daughters Tonia (Ken) Hanna, Tracy (Scott) Naticchioni, and Tammy (John) Tenhundfeld and his 6 grandchildren Hanna, Ashley, Jonathan, Alivia, Madeline, and Cooper.

Laurain was a hair dresser owning her own shop in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Laurain is loved very much and will be missed. but is forever in our hearts.

