Stroll Washington’s flagstone sidewalks, delight in the aroma of pine and the smells of food being served, see windows lighted with candles, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, dulcimers, musicians, carolers and Santa Claus!…It’s Frontier Christmas in Washington, Kentucky once again!

The 51st Frontier Christmas Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd 2017 from 10.00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both days welcomes in an Old Fashion Christmas. Washington, KY, an American village that dates back 232 years has become a Tradition in many families where their parents and grandparents came to get in the holiday spirit by attending Frontier Christmas, always the first weekend in December.

New business opening in Washington this year are, the Coffee and Tea shop, which also serves sandwiches with homemade bread, soups, 5 Specialty pizzas, Brunch, Frittata, Sausage gravy and house made-buttermilk biscuits, Chorizo hash, Tuscan tomato bisque, Farmer’s Sausage Biscuit, Cinnamon rolls, and Chocolate chip cookies. Also new is Café Cream, our new ice cream and sandwich shop offering 16 flavors of ice cream and Sandwich combos.

The museums and many of the homes in Old Washington will already be decked out in Pioneer style greenery, candle-lighted windows, pine-scented rooms and holly-decked mantles.

Step back into the 18th Century as you tread the flagstone walks of our pioneer forefathers. Come and enjoy this 1700’s village for a day or the weekend. Many new Christmas festivals have started in the past 50 years, and not survived, but Frontier Christmas with candle dipping, quilting and other demonstrations, buildings with antiques, artists, handmade specialties, shops with a wide array of offerings from Primitives to Victorian antiques, Fenton specializing in replacement Fenton shades Fiesta ware, jewelry, glassware, silver, picture frame shops and an antique lamp shop in a village that celebrates Christmas to the fullest has endured the test of time.

During Frontier Christmas some of these shops will have specials, drawings for prizes, give coupons, and put candy in each bag.

Museums:

c.1787 Mefford’s Fort log cabin will have candle dipping on Saturday, selling candles, and demonstrations of Longrifles, knives and tomahawks both days.

1848 Old Church Museum will have entertainment and Sunday’s Vesper Service..

Paxton Inn, built prior to 1810, with seated dining will offer traditional foods and drinks as well as KY Burgoo, Venison stew, and homemade desserts with Transparent puddings, a Mason County.

c. 1797 Albert Sidney Johnston House is next with their display of early toys. While enjoying hot cyder and cookies and you may learn of Albert Sidney’s love of the game of marbles at which he was very good.

1807 Harriet Beecher Stowe Slavery to Freedom Museum where brownies and cider will be served.

Food in the village in addition to Paxton Inn will include Washington Meeting House with Cream candy, Bourbon Balls, sandwiches, soups and drinks a well as other places along the way.

Washington Hall has resident artists with pottery, art supplies and more. Upstairs Rob Weingartner will be doing silversmithing and Winding Book Gallery will be demonstrating painting. You won’t want to miss the Vesper Service Sunday at 4:00 in the Old Church Museum.

Washington is nestled, 4 miles south of the banks of the Ohio River and Maysville, 50 miles northeast of Lexington, KY, 50 miles west of Portsmouth, Ohio, 90 miles west of Huntington, WV and 51 miles east of Cincinnati, Oh, (take the Wilder Exit #77 off I-275 onto Route #9 – also known as the AA Highway), then turn right at the light by Wendy’s onto US 62, formally US 68, turn left at the third light up into Old Washington. Washington is 1 mile south of the AA Highway on US 62. Washington offers so much history and a hearty welcome. We are actually in Washington, but since the two towns merged we are now part of Maysville (4 miles south toward Lexington).

For information or to volunteer your carolers or entertainment – Elaine Cotten – E-mail: phyllis@maysvilleky.net

Vendors – contact LuAnne Bellingham – Phone: 606-584-6597

E-mail:luanne.bellingham@mason.kyschools.us

Visit our Website:

www.historicwashingtonky.com

More pictures are available on the website: www.washingtonky.com