Raymond W. Napier, 33 years old of Mt Orab, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017. He is survived by his 2 Children: Makayla Napier and Ray Napier.

Step Daughters: Madison Ross and Meghan Ross. Mother of his Children: Jamie Napier. Father: Johnny Napier.

Mother: Angela Scott. Late Paternal Grandparents: Jimmy and Rachel Napier. Maternal Grandparents: Dallas and the late Joan Scott. Brothers: Danny Dickson, Jr., Allen Barton, Dewayne Barton and Tim Harmon. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Funeral Services was at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial was at the Williamsburg Township Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ohio.

Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.