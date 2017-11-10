Veterans Day parade in Batavia on Nov. 11

The Clermont County annual Veterans Day Parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 11. Parade lineup begins at 1 p.m., the program begins at 1:45 p.m., and the parade will begin at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the Baxla Tractor lot on West Main Street, and continue east to the Central Joint Fire-EMS firehouse on East Main Street.

Fire vehicles are asked to line up at College Drive. Other participants are asked to line up at Baxla.
The parade is sponsored by the Clermont County Council of the Ohio American Legion. Any questions, please direct to Steve Foster at 513.827.2514 or Don Chandler at 513.374.4223.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day in honor of the Armistice that ended World War I. In 1954, it became a federal holiday known as Veterans Day, to honor all those who have served in the U.S. military. Clermont County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in honor of Veterans Day.

