November 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Brett Milam

Editor

Voters will get to have a say on a variety of issues and candidates in townships and villages across Clermont County on Nov. 7 for the general election.

Ohio polls open 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

It’s also not too late to vote by mail, also known as an absentee ballot. The steps are simple enough:

- Fill out the application provided here: http://www.clermontelections.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/01/11-a-english-absentee-request.pdf.

- Print the application and sign it.

- Then mail the application to Clermont County Board of Election, 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia, Ohio 45103.

All absentee ballot requests for the election must be received by the Board of Elections by noon on Saturday, Nov. 4, according to county officials.

Poll workers are still in need for the day. A poll worker will make $155 for the day’s work, according to county officials. For more information, call 732-7275.

The county has a new Voter View feature on their web site to look at a sample ballot from your precinct, find your polling place, including address, directions and hours, a section to look at your voting history and so on, here: https://clermont.oh-vote.org/VoterView/Home.do;jsessionid=o5pwhs7WxMbQEeRuEUd-Jb_JF728GOTYw6nzWUlX.clermont-jboss1.

There are two statewide issues on the ballot: Issue 1 and Issue 2. Issue 1 is the Ohio Crime Victims Proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment and Issue 2 is the Ohio Prescription Drug Proposed Initiated Statue.

Voting “yes” on Issue One means repealing Section 10a of Article 1 of the Ohio Constitution and replacing it with Marsy’s Law, a law which would protect the rights of crime victims. According to its supporters, like Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, it would guarantee crime victims are notified during each step of the legal process, a right to be present in the courtroom and a voice in the judicial process and have an input into plea bargains, as well as financial restitution from the offender, if appropriate.

Voting “no” on this issue would not enshrine Marsy’s Law into the Ohio Constitution, which proponents of voting “no,” like the ACLU of Ohio, argue that Ohio already has a victim notification system, which “offers victims information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

The ACLU’s particular worry is that Marsy’s Law will “endanger due process for people accused of crimes,” as it would allow victims to refuse interviews or depositions, Gary Daniels with the ACLU of Ohio, said.

For further information on this issue, visit https://ballotpedia.org/Ohio_Issue_1,_Crime_Victim_Rights_Initiative_(2017).

A full accounting of Issue Two can be found in last week’s edition of The Clermont Sun or online at: http://clermontsun.com/2017/10/26/election-issue-2-explained/.

For a full accounting of all the issues on the general election ballot, visit: http://www.clermontelections.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/08/qis-certified-for-general-election-11-7-17-1.pdf.

Board of Election offices are open Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2 and 3, respectively, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.