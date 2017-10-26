October 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Enjoy an evening of Appalachian and Native American music and storytelling by Grammy-nominated artist Steve Free.

Free is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist. He is the winner of numerous Music Industry Awards including nine ASCAP awards, a platinum record and a Grammy nomination.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the New Richmond Library, 103 River Valley Blvd. The concert is for all ages and is free.