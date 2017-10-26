Steve Free set to be at New Richmond library
October 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
Enjoy an evening of Appalachian and Native American music and storytelling by Grammy-nominated artist Steve Free.
Free is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist. He is the winner of numerous Music Industry Awards including nine ASCAP awards, a platinum record and a Grammy nomination.
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the New Richmond Library, 103 River Valley Blvd. The concert is for all ages and is free.
Jonathan Millhouse: Thank you for explaining this issue more thoroughly than the physical ...
Michelle Sutherland: Ya don't need appt , just need ur Driver license n proof of address wi...
Greg: My mother took this man in as a boy and did all she could to change hi...
Carter: I put I WAS happy...
keen matlock: hey how you guys doing im in indiana now...