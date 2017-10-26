Poll workers ‘urgently needed’ by the county
The Clermont Count Board of Elections is in urgent need of poll workers for the Nov. 7 General Election.
Poll workers, who are paid $155 for the day, will be trained prior to Election Day. “Training is very easy,” said Board of Elections Director Judy Miller. “Once you’ve worked you will want to work again, because it’s a rewarding day where you know you are doing your civic duty.
Call the Clermont County Board of Elections at 513.732.7275 to get signed up or email the board at elections@clermontcountyohio.gov.
“You can also sign up to work at the gubernatorial primary and General Election in 2018. It’s not too early!” Miller said.
Vote early by mail
Clermont voters who want to vote by mail can order their ballot now for the Nov. 7 General Election. Call the Clermont County Board of Elections at 513.732.7275 and ask for an application to order a ballot by mail, or print an application off of the Board of Election’s website at www.ClermontElections.org. Complete it and mail to the Board of Elections. You must send in your application by Nov. 1.
Vote early at Board of Elections
Early in-person voting for the Nov. 7 General Election is now open at the Clermont County Board of Elections, 76 S. Riverside Drive, Batavia. Details:
Through Friday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5: 1-5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 6: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Election Day: All polling places open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
For questions, call 513.732.7275.
At this General Election, voters will select a Municipal Court judge, city, village, township, and school board members. The ballot also includes two state issues and other local issues.
