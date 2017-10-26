October 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

My name is Karen Rebori and I’m a public servant. I didn’t become a public servant a few months ago or year ago. I became a public servant 32 years ago. I’m a retired Special Agent from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Throughout my career, I served Ohio with dedication, hard work and integrity.

I have also, over the years, been asked to serve my Pierce Township community. I have never said no.

In 2006, my neighbors asked me to help get our police department the funds they needed to protect and serve us. So, I became the chair of the 2007 Police Levy Committee and worked with this dedicated team to demonstrate why the Police Levy was a smart investment. The levy was adopted.

In 2012, I learned a business was proposed in an area zoned single-family residence. Concerned about the impact of this proposal, I worked with 431 other neighbors to quickly present a petition opposing the proposal to the Zoning Commission. Ultimately, the Trustees voted against the proposed business.

In 2013, residents asked me to get more involved in Township issues, so I accepted an appointment to the Zoning Commission. I was made chair in 2016. We considered several controversial development projects during my tenure, and I worked with the Commission to approve only the projects which benefitted the Township and its residents.

In March, I was asked to speak to the Clermont County Commissioners in opposition to the Annexation proposed by the Amelia Village. I wholeheartedly agreed.

Last year, some members of the community suggested I take the next step and move more fully into community service in Pierce Township. They asked me to run for Trustee. I agreed.

Now, while I still have neighbors stopping by my house to ask me to get involved in this project or that, I am also going to their homes to ask if there are issues where I could help as Trustee.

And, I came away with a list of concerns from every corner of the Township. I know the job of Trustee is to serve the needs of Township residents—and I’ve been knocking on a lot of doors to make sure I know what those needs are. To me, among all the duties and responsibilities of a Trustee, the most important one is to pay attention to what our community wants and needs. If I am elected Trustee, I will do my best to work effectively with my fellow Trustees to focus on those wants and needs.

I have been, and will always be, a public servant. Giving back to the community is an important part of who I am, and I think I have shown I can work with others to make good things happen for Pierce Township. I hope that my next contributions to the Township can be made as one of your Pierce Township Trustees, so I’m asking for your vote. Thank you.