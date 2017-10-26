Annual Election Day Dinner in Williamsburg
October 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
On Tuesday, November 7th, the Women’s Auxiliary of Williamsburg American Legion Post #288 will hold their annual Election Day Dinner at the Post home, 208 East Main Street.
Food will be served between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Featured items will be oyster stew, bean soup, sandwiches and desserts. Carry-out will be available until 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the annual Medical Scholarship awarded to a Williamsburg High School graduate as well as other projects.
Jonathan Millhouse: Thank you for explaining this issue more thoroughly than the physical ...
Michelle Sutherland: Ya don't need appt , just need ur Driver license n proof of address wi...
Greg: My mother took this man in as a boy and did all she could to change hi...
Carter: I put I WAS happy...
keen matlock: hey how you guys doing im in indiana now...