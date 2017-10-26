October 26th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Tuesday, November 7th, the Women’s Auxiliary of Williamsburg American Legion Post #288 will hold their annual Election Day Dinner at the Post home, 208 East Main Street.

Food will be served between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Featured items will be oyster stew, bean soup, sandwiches and desserts. Carry-out will be available until 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the annual Medical Scholarship awarded to a Williamsburg High School graduate as well as other projects.