Annual Election Day Dinner in Williamsburg

October 26th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

On Tuesday, November 7th, the Women’s Auxiliary of Williamsburg American Legion Post #288 will hold their annual Election Day Dinner at the Post home, 208 East Main Street.

Food will be served between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Featured items will be oyster stew, bean soup, sandwiches and desserts. Carry-out will be available until 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the annual Medical Scholarship awarded to a Williamsburg High School graduate as well as other projects.

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 

  • sales agent ad

    josh edmisten agency

    ec nurre funeral home

    best of clermont

    best of clermont

  • public notices
    •

    Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.