The Clermont County Park District is at it again with their 2nd Annual Chilo Chili Cook Off and Fall Fest. This event had its start last year as a fundraiser to support the Park District’s naturalist programs and river museum. Once again, all proceeds will be used for nature education programs, and updates for the Chilo River Museum and Visitor Center. Each year, the naturalists at the Park District serve thousands of children and adults by offering programs to schools, scout groups, homeschoolers, and through public outreach. These programs help to foster a connection, appreciation, and understanding of nature through immersive, hands-on learning experiences. The Chilo River Museum and Visitor Center also reaches thousands of people each year, and informs of the unique history of the area, and the lock and dam that once operated on site.

The Chilo Chili Cook Off and Fall Fest will take place on Saturday, October 21st from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Chilo Lock 34 Park. This unique park, located right on the Ohio River, is rich in history and offers great scenic views. The cook off is a family friendly event, featuring a chili competition where all visitors get to vote on their favorite chili, made by local businesses like, Fatboy’s Dream, Ryan Run’s Campground, Green Kayak, Sweet Felicity, The Cardboard Boat Museum, Fifty West Brewing Company, Felicity Auxiliary Firehouse, Cedar Fishing Lake, and even the Clermont County Park District! Additionally, there will be a judged competition, where judges will blindly taste each chili and determine winners for three categories, including Best Heat, Most Interesting Chili, and Best Booth for a chance to win additional prizes!

Aside from chili, there will be many other attractions to enjoy! There will be live music, a variety of local vendors selling handmade items, including everything from jewelry to fresh baked bread, jams and delicious canned goods! Fifty West Brewing Company will also be there, selling a few of their craft beers and joining in on the chili competition. A magic show will captivate the crowd at the beginning of the cook off, and later guests will hear the musical styling’s of Chuck and Paul! Many games and activities will also be set up for kids to enjoy, such as face painting, walnut shooting, museum tours, carnival games and more! Tickets can be purchased in advance at Pattison Park and Chilo Lock 34 Park for $5. Children 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $8. For questions or more information, call 513-240-2615 or jmarshall@clermontcountyohio.gov.