October 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Clermont County teams learned their post-season fates today as the sectional tournament brackets were released.

In volleyball, both Division I teams will battle at Lakota East. Milford takes on Lakota West on Tuesday, Oct 17 at 6:30 p.m. West Clermont’s tilt against Kings follows at 8 p.m.

Division II starts with Bethel-Tate battling Ross at Wyoming High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Batavia then takes on Roger Bacon on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

On Oct. 19, New Richmond faces Norwood at 5 p.m. and Goshen plays Northwest at 8 p.m.

In Division III, top-seeded Wiliamsburg travels to Blanchester to take on Deer Park on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

CNE faces Finneytown at Mariemont High School on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Also at Mariemont, Felicity battles New Miami in a Division IV match on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

In Division I girls’ soccer, Milford hosts Middletown on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. West Clermont drew a bye and will face the winner of Lakota East and Oak Hills on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Bethel-Tate moves up to Division II this season, and the Lady Tigers begin by hosting Norwood on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. That same night, and at the same time, Batavia hosts Reading. Goshen is also slated to battle New Richmond in New Richmond Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Finally. Williamsburg visits Deer Park in Division III action on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. CNE hosts Cincinnati Christian, and Felicity drew a bye.