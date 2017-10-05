October 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Brett Milam

Editor

Rapid Fired Pizza in Eastgate held its grand opening on Sept. 15.

The pizza chain promises craft pizza in 180 seconds and that’s what co-owners Becky and Zach Renfrow.

“We call ourselves fast, casual pizza,” Becky said.

Customers can go through the line and custom-build their pizza, with 10 different customizable pizzas to choose from and menu staples like Triple By Pass (spicy red, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olive and jalapeno), which is one of their most popular, Becky said.

There’s also the White Out (white sauce, mozzarella, feta, grilled chicken, garlic and arugula) and the Smokin’ Ghost (spicy red, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and jalapeno), among others. And to wash it all down is a plentiful bounty of craft beers or a non-alcoholic option of the Pepsi Spire digital fountain, with 120 flavors to choose from.

Becky has a background as an accountant and Zach took business classes, along with various restaurant jobs at Pizza Hut and Subway; all of which prepared them for and excited them about the opportunity to open a franchise of their own.

“We believe in this product,” Becky said. “You gotta like the product.”

Corporate was also helpful, she added, and “very open.”

“They lay it all down on the line for you,” Becky said. “If you have your financing and you’re willing to work hard, you’re good to go.”

For the ribbon cutting, members of the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce, local officers including State Representative John Becker and others, were present.

“This is a good location,” Becky said. “It’s right up there with all the other ones.”

For more information about Rapid Fired Pizza visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rapidfiredpizza.eastgate.oh/.