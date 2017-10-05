October 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

­

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

When the final matches were completed at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division tennis tournament on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Goshen Lady Warriors remained on top.

The squad added the conference tournament title to a season that already includes a league title, as the Lady Warriors rolled through conference play with a perfect record.

In the first singles bracket, Batavia’s Sarah Farris fell to Clinton-Massie’s Anne Thompson 6-2, 6-0. Wilmington’s Allie Kees defeated New Richmond’s Sophia Dragoo 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals against Goshen’s Caroline Clifton. Clifton defeated Kees 6-3, 7-5, advancing to the finals against Western Brown’s Hanna Young. Clifton defeated Young 5-7, 6-4, 3-0 FF to win the first singles title.

Thompson defeated Kees 6-4, 6-4 for third place, with Dragoo earning an 8-2 win over Farris to place fifth.

In the second singles bracket, Goshen’s Sami Huhn defeated Western Brown’s Savanna Roades 6-0, 6-1. New Richmond’s Kara O’Toole advanced to face Roades in the championship match with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Clinton-Massie’s Nina Lazic. Huhn defeated O’Toole 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to win the title, with Roades defeating Lazic for third. Wilmington’s Sophie Reed defeated Batavia’s Megan Wallace 8-1 for fifth place.

In the third singles bracket, Wilmington’s Sophia Blessing defeated Batavia’s Erin Turner in the first round before falling to Goshen’s Kelsey Salmons in the semifinals 6-0, 6-0. Clinton-Massie’s Raelee Schultz defeated Western Brown’s Madison Kirk 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals. She then fell to New Richmond’s Madelinie Walls 6-4, 6-1. Walls dropped the championship match to Salmons 6-2, 6-0, Goshen’s third individual title of the tournant.

Schultz earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Blessing for third place, with Turner defeating Kirk 8-3 for fifth.

In the first doubles bracket, New Richmond’s Jazmyn Hinkston and Julie Harrison defeated Batavia’s Sam Roberts and Paige Strasel to advance to the semifinals, where they fell to Clinton-Massie’s Claire Carruthers and Hailey Snitchcomb 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-0. The Lady Lion duo defeated Western Brown’s Becca Carroll and Brooklyn O’Hara 6-4, 7-5 to earn third place. Goshen’s Dinah Middick and Kassandra Palafox placed fifth.

Goshen’s Shayna Velagic and Morgan Horr defeated New Richmond’s Skylar Grady and Elise Bezold 6-0, 6-0 to take third place in the second doubles bracket. Batavia’s Miranda Holmes and Alizah Amiott defeated a pair from Western Brown 8-4 for fifth place.

In the National Division’s first singles tournament, Felicity’s Madison Baird defeated East Clinton’s Kylee Hidy 7-6 (4), 7-5 to advance to the championship match against Clermont Northeastern’s Leah Decatur. Baird defeated Decatur 6-1, 6-1 to win the title. Bethel-Tate’s Kara Partin placed fifth.

In the second singles flight, East Clinton’s Shelby Michael defeated Felicity’s Raylyn Morales in her first match en route to the title. Morales fell to CNE’s Elizabeth Glancey in the third-place match. Bethel-Tate’s Tori Burkitt placed fifth.

Another East Clinton Lady Astro won the third singles flight. Sydney Michael defeated Felicity’s Jaylyn Clark 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the championship match. CNE’s Amber Rossman placed second, defeating Blanchester’s Lydia Faigner 6-2, 6-3. Bethel-Tate’s Ada Davis placed fifth.

In the first doubles bracket, CNE’s Abby Baker and Jena Brown fell to Felicity’s Lea Cooper and Jenna Brown 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the third place match. Bethel-Tate’s Hannah Webster and Jaden Corbitt placed fifth.

Finally, the Felicity duo of Bailey Lowe and Guadalupe Rodriguez defeated CNE’s Emilee Caudill and Elizabeth Lambing in the first round 6-2, 6-2. The duo then won the title with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Blanchester’s Grace King and Emma Allen.

Caudill/Lambing placed fourth, with Bethel-Tate’s Alex Fridel and Destinee Haney in fifth.

The girls’ tennis sectional tournament begins this week.

West Clermont and Milford compete at Mason high School beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Batavia, Bethel-Tate, CNE, Felicity, Goshen and New Richmond compete at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.