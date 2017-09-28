September 28th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and a New Richmond boy was recently featured in a Times Square video presentation highlighting the cause.

The photo of Rylan Clark, age 2, was selected from over 2,000 entries in the National Down Syndrome Society’s worldwide photo-call. Almost 500 photographs that “highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome” appeared in the video, which was shown in Times Square on Sept. 16, according to a press release.

“Every year, NDSS reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square in New York City,” read the NDSS website.

The Times Square video presentation was followed by the 23rd annual Flagship Buddy Walk in New York City.

The NDSS established the Buddy Walk in 1995 to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, according to the NDSS website.

This year, Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 275 cities across the country, as well as select international locations in and around October, with over 325,000 people participating around the globe, according to a press release.

“Seeing Rylan in the NYC Buddy Walk video in Times Square just added to the many proud moments we’ve experienced with him over the last two years,” Mark and Brandy Clark said in an email. “He has come such a long way and we are excited to see him making such great strides.”

They added, “He is so much more than his diagnosis and we hope this video helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and showcase the multitude of wonderful people apart of this community.”

Cincinnati’s 2017 Buddy Walk was host by the Down Syndrome Association Greater Cincinnati held on Sept. 9.