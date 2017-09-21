September 21st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun Staff

With construction of the Aicholtz Road connector project nearing completion, officials from the Clermont County Engineer’s Office are recommending that some of the addresses in the affected area be changed.

The Aicholtz Road connector project, with an estimated construction cost of $6.5 million, will reopen a portion of the road that was disconnected when Interstate 275 was originally built in the early 1970s.

“When improvements on I-275 at SR 32 were made in 2015, the underpass was reconstructed to allow local improvements on Aicholtz to take place,” according to the Clermont County Transportation Improvement website.

As part of the Aicholtz Road connector project, which began in mid-2016, a new center turn lane was added, and the road was widened to include two travel lanes west of Interstate 275 to Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road, where the alignment will also be improved, and three lanes from Interstate 275 to Eastgate Boulevard.

A new sidewalk on the south side of the street was also added, according to the CCTID website.

Now, officials from the Engineer’s Office have recommended that several dozen addresses be changed to make the numbering more “consistent,” according to Betty Hull, communications counselor for the CCCTID.

“They are doing this for continuity, and now that the construction work is nearing completion, there’s some logistics that just make sense,” Hull said. “That is really the motivation for doing it.”

While officials at the Engineer’s Office have recommended the address changes, it’s up to the Clermont County Commissioners to decide whether or not to approve the recommendation.

During their upcoming meeting on Sept. 27, the commissioners are expected to accept a motion to set a day and time for a public hearing on the issue, according to Hull.

The public meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 25.

In the meantime, representatives from the Engineer’s Office are reaching out — via letters — to affected property owners to tell them about the recommended address changes. The letters will also contain information on how they can provide feedback.