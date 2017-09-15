Williamsburg wedding announcement
September 15th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
John and Angie Herbolt, of Williamsburg are happy to announce the marriage of their son, Richard Herbolt to Kayla Shipley, daughter of Gay Lynn and Robbie Shipley of Winchester.
Kayla attended North Adams High School and Shawnee State University.
Kayla works as a Physical Therapist Assistant at Ohio Valley Manor. Richard attended Western Brown High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio. Richard is self-employed.
The wedding will take place on September 16 at Norlyn Manor in Batavia.
Kayla and Richard will then take up residence in Bethel, Ohio.
Alex Kovnat: Thank you Lt. Heilbrun for your service to our nation during WWII and ...
Dedicated servers: Congratulations to Bethel High School in the National Division and Wes...
Paul Dorger: Well written with good information. Can't have enough success stories...
Robert Weissman: Smart regulations are those that do the most to protect our children, ...
Mike: The only objection I have is the implication that patriotism, or devot...