September 15th, 2017

John and Angie Herbolt, of Williamsburg are happy to announce the marriage of their son, Richard Herbolt to Kayla Shipley, daughter of Gay Lynn and Robbie Shipley of Winchester.

Kayla attended North Adams High School and Shawnee State University.

Kayla works as a Physical Therapist Assistant at Ohio Valley Manor. Richard attended Western Brown High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio. Richard is self-employed.

The wedding will take place on September 16 at Norlyn Manor in Batavia.

Kayla and Richard will then take up residence in Bethel, Ohio.