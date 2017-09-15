Ronald D. Brooks, 73
Ronald D. Brooks 73 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017. He is survived by his Sister-in-law: Marlene Brooks Truitt, Niece: Melissa Dietrick, Nephews: Brian Dietrick and Darian Dietrick. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Walter Brooks and Edna Hunter. Brother: Robert Brooks and Nephew: Scott Brooks. Member of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene. Retired from Bethel Tate Schools. Funeral Services will be at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 50 East Water St., Bethel Ohio, 45106, on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will also be on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, also at the Church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.
