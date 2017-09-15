Payton Dorsey wins $3,000 scholarship

September 15th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Payton Dorsey (left) received the Donna Mae Berry Wernz Foundation scholarship during the Eastern Local School District Awards Program held on May 7, 2017 at Eastern Local High School. Payton received the three-thousand dollar ($3000.00) award in recognition of her achievements, and to assist her in pursuit of further academic studies in pre-medicine. Payton is the daughter of Harold and Vicky Dorsey of Sardinia, and will attend Marietta College. The Foundation was established in gratitude for the education provided to Donna Wernz at Ashridge Elementary and Russellville High School, and to recognize annually an outstanding senior at Eastern Local High School for their accomplishments. The award was presented by Stanley Wernz.

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 

  • josh edmisten agency

    ec nurre funeral home

    best of clermont

    best of clermont

  • public notices
    •

    Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.