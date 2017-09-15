September 15th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Lillian Elenor Cowdrey, 98

Lillian Elenor Cowdrey 98 passed away Sunday September 10, 2017 at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia. She is survived by one son Robert (Lois) Cowdrey and one daughter Beverly( Barry) Moran, seven grandsons, nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 1:00 p.m. at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia, Ohio Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.