Clermont County will auction off more than 100 vehicles and miscellaneous types of equipment on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The auction will take place in the rear parking lot of Municipal Court.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m on that day.

The vehicles include cars, buses, trucks, vans, SUVs, postal vehicles, a motorcycle and a boat. Tractors, mowers, trailers, generators and vehicle accessories are among the types of equipment that will be available as well. Specific details of the items may be found on the website of the auctioneer, Towler Auctions, http://www.auctionzip.com/OH-Auctioneers/46704.html.

Buyers can pay with cash or check with an ID. Vehicles need to be removed within five business days of the sale. Title transfer information will be collected on the day of sale, and transfer of title will be the buyer’s responsibility. Notarized titles will be mailed out within 10 business days.

Clermont County Municipal Court is located at 4330 State Route 222, Batavia.