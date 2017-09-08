September 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Hollywood has come calling for Milford jewelry designer Heidi Vitchner, of Bella Rose Jewelry.

Vitchner’s jewelry was recently worn by The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” character Jane, played by Gina Rodriguez, and Netflix’s “Bloodline” character Belle, played by Katie Finneran, among others.

Vitchner, who has been making jewelry since 2008, teamed up with a stylist gifting program coordinated by California-based The Artisan Group to present her pieces to television and film wardrobe stylists.

The Artisan Group’s mission is promoting handcrafted, artisan-made products through its various celebrity gifting programs, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor and a delight to work with The Artisan Group to gain exposure for my jewelry designs in Hollywood,” Vitchner said in a press release. “I’m waiting to hear from other shows and can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Rodriguez wore Vitchner’s labradorite tear drop earrings, which retails for $34.95.

“When these stones catch the light at different angles, you can see an array of blues, greens, grays, and yellow with hints of lavender,” Vitchner said in a press release. ”They’re absolutely stunning.”

Finneran wore Vitchner’s labradorite and gold gemstone necklace, which retails for $44.95: “three tear drop, wire-wrapped stones show off iridescent hues of teal, aqua, and lavender, with occasional glimpses of gray and yellow.”

Vitchner is the sole operator of artisan jewelry company Bella Rose Jewelry. She does her own metalsmithing, soldering, etching and other bench work in-studio.

Vitchner, who has no formal training in jewelry making, started making pieces because she often found herself searching for jewelry that was different and unique.

“I’m thrilled that everyone who wears my jewelry, knows they’re getting a piece that’s specially made for them and worthy of their individual elegance and style,” Vitchner said in a press release.

Vitchner describes her jewelry as having “classic designs with a little bit of trendiness,” and she noted that everybody could wear her pieces.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done so far, but I’m still growing and learning,” she said. “I love the creative process, and the jewelry part of it is always evolving.”

Vitchner, who lives across from a lake, draws on nature for inspiration in her jewelry designs.

“A lot of pieces will have a leaf or floral design; natural elements,” she said.

In fact, she added that in October, she will launch a new line that will have a water theme.

Vitchner, also an animal lover, donates 10 percent of her net proceeds to the League for Animal Welfare, located in Batavia.

Vitchner went on to share her advice to those looking to follow a passion project of their own.

“I had a lot of self doubt when I started, and it sounds cliche, but if you have a passion for something, then go for it,” she said. “You may make a lot of mistakes along the way, but you’ll find that you’ll be able to do it.”

For more information about Bella Rose Jewelry, including ways to place an order, please go online and visit https://bellarosejewelrydesign.com.