By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Job seekers looking for work in the retail industry are invited to attend the upcoming Eastgate Retail Job Fair.

The event will be held on Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Eastgate Mall, located at 4601 Eastgate Blvd. Participating stores in the mall will have a hiring table near their store entrances.

The event is hosted by Ohio Means Jobs Clermont County and Eastgate Mall.

Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions, which offer “flexible schedules, store discounts and a convenient location,” are available, according to a press release for the event.

Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes and identification with them to the event, where on-the-spot interviews will be held.

Participating businesses include:

American Eagle, Auntie Anne’s, Bath and Body Works, Best Buy Mobile, Blackout Worldwide, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Dakota Watch Company, Dillard’s, Dr. Vanderploeg and Associates — Lens Crafters, Eutopia, Finish Line, GNC, Hot Topic, JCPenny, Justice, Kay Jewlers, Kohl’s, Lady of Sun, Metro PCS, Osterman Jewelers, Piecing Pagoda, Roger’s Jewelers, rue21, Sears, Shoe Dept. Encore, The Cookie Store and T-Mobile.

“It’s a great opportunity for those looking to earn extra money through part-time, full-time and seasonal positions as the holiday season approaches,” Greg Cottrill, business representative at OhioMeansJobs, said in a press release.

For further information, job-seekers are encouraged to call Ohio Means Jobs Clermont County at 513-943-3000.