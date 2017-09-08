September 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority received the Auditor of State Award and was also recognized by the Ohio House of Representatives for 50 years of remarkable service to Clermont County residents.

A recent financial audit of the CMHA by the Auditor of State’s office has returned a clean audit report. CMHA’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award.

Tim Holland, executive director and CEO of the Authority, commented, “It is always wonderful to be recognized for achievements and this truly gives merit to the Authority’s amazing staff who remain constantly focused on what we do every day as an organization for our residents and the citizens we serve. We take our fiscal responsibility very seriously and this year’s Auditors Awards stands especially gratifying to us as we celebrate our 50th year of service to the community.”

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a ‘clean’ audit report:

- The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles;

- The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

-The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

- Ethics referrals

- Questioned costs less than $10,000

- Lack of timely report submission

- Reconciliation

- Failure to obtain a timely single audit

- Findings for recovery less than $100

- Public meetings or public records.

CMHA and its instrumentalities assist low-income families, including those who are disabled, handicapped, and elderly with safe, affordable, and accessible housing opportunities, as they strive to to achieve self-sufficiency and improve the quality of their lives.