The annual Cincy Kids 4 Kids carnival will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. at Union Twp. Veterans Memorial Park. The park is located aty the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Rd.

Proceeds will benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Shriners Burns Hospital, Fernside Center for Grieving Children, St. Joseph’s Orphanage and other local children in need.

Come out and enjoy a day of fun and community. Games include: kids games, teen games, Pick a Prize with 1000 prizes and so much more. Retro priced concessions will be available so plan on spending the day. Have great affordable fun while making a difference to area children in need. Come see players from FC Cincinnati (details available on FB www.cincykids4kids.org).

Join us in bringing smiles to area kids in need.